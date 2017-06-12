Accused in murder awaiting word on legal representation
Jason Robert MacKenzie left Supreme Court in Pictou Thursday the same way he came in: without a lawyer, pleas entered or trial dates set. MacKenzie is charged with the second-degree murder of 33-year-old Nicole Campbell who was found in a New Glasgow apartment Dec. 30, 2015.
