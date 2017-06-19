A Bible in one hand, a knife in the o...

A Bible in one hand, a knife in the other: man tasered in Middleton arrest

A strange call to Annapolis District RCMP last week ended up with a man being tasered, charged with assault, and sent for a 30-day psychiatric assessment. It started when police responded to a 911 hold-up call at the NEEDS store on Main Street in Middleton at 5:13 a.m. June 13. Police received information that a man was outside with a knife in one hand and a Bible in the other.

