'A beautiful thing': Nova Scotia teacher makes medicine pouches for Indigenous grads

For the last three weeks, Jessica Dupuy has been working hard to make something very special for members of the graduating class at Millwood High School in Middle Sackville, N.S. She decided to make medicine pouches for Indigenous students as a way to make them feel recognized and encourage them to further explore their aboriginal heritage. "I just can't wait to explain the significance and to give it to the kids because I know how it felt getting my medicine pouch and I still have it," Dupuy said.

