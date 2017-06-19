$1 million payout for Shelburne hospital privacy breach
"If you a breach you are going to pay for it," said Raymond Wagner, a lawyer who represented the 681 eligible class members involved in the biggest privacy breach in Canada. Halifax Supreme Court ruled on June 22 that Roseway Hospital has 40 days to pay the victims $1-million in total.
