Young girls pressured to send nudes, unaware boys were sharing them, court told
Girls as young as 13 felt pressured to send intimate photos and were unaware they were being shared among a group of boys, a Nova Scotia court has been told. Six Bridgewater, N.S., boys have admitted distributing intimate images of at least 20 girls between the ages of 13 and 17. Documents submitted in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday said one 13-year-old girl was repeatedly asked by one accused for sexual photos over several days and felt pressured to send them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC