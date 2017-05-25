Why the Trudeau deficit gambit won't fly in N.S. election
The Liberals and the Progressive Conservatives are promising deficit-free budgets if they form government, while the NDP is committing to adding $1 billion in red ink over the next four years. a Less than two years ago, Nova Scotia voters enthusiastically embraced Justin Trudeau's plan to spur the economy through hefty deficit financing, handing the federal Liberals every riding in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC