Where are the major party leaders cam...

Where are the major party leaders campaigning? Day 28

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: CBC News

The leaders of Nova Scotia's three main parties are Liberal Stephen McNeil , Progressive Conservative Jamie Baillie and New Democrat Gary Burrill . This is where Nova Scotia's three major party leaders are campaigning Saturday, May 27, according to itineraries from their parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... Thu uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC