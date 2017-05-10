Waste transfer station, C&D site operator pleads not guilty to Environment Act charges
The operators of a waste transfer station and a construction and demolition debris disposal site have pleaded not guilty to charges laid under the Environment Act following a fire at a North River Road construction and demolition debris disposal site in March 2016. Shaffer Enterprises, the construction and demolition debris disposal site, and a Nova Scotia numbered company, the waste transfer station, are facing a total of 20 charges.
