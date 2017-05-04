Truro veteran in rare company: Military Medal a - high honour'

In a recent story regarding the experiences of Truro veteran Walter Perrin during the Second World War, it was noted he had received a medal from King George VI at Buckingham Palace in June, 1945. "It's very, very rare," said Ron Trowsdale, a member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 in Truro and immediate past-president of the Nova Scotia Nunavut Command, of what is known as the Military Medal.

