Trudeau remains committed to inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is steering clear of recent criticism over delays into the inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women. Trudeau said Saturday that it's essential to have an inquiry to help put an end to what he calls an "ongoing national tragedy."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|Fri
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC