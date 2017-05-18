Trudeau, Couillard and other dignitaries gather for Montreal's 375th birthday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries are gathering in Montreal this morning to celebrate the city's 375th birthday. Trudeau and Premier Philippe Couillard are at city hall to meet with Mayor Denis Coderre before they and several hundred other people attend a mass at the nearby Notre-Dame Basilica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|17 hr
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|Wed
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC