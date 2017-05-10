Tories restore seniors' funding, NDP tax rich and Liberals to expand hospital
Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are back on the trail today after talk of tax hikes, hospital expansions and seniors' long-term care funding. NDP Leader Gary Burrill promised Tuesday to raise taxes for the wealthy if elected on May 30, while Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said he would restore $8.2 million in annual funding for long-term care for seniors.
