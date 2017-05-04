Tories promise $39.7M to improve mental-health care in Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie announced money for mental-health care during a campaign stop in Lower Sackville on Monday. Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie said mental-health care in Nova Scotia is in a state of crisis and he has the plan to fix it.
