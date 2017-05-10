The Royal Nova Scotia Tattoo is back ...

The Royal Nova Scotia Tattoo is back and here's who's coming to Halifax

The week-long extravaganza of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is back for another year and this time they'll be celebrating Canada's 150th birthday. A variety of events will be held this year, including performances of pipes and drums, historical re-enactments and military routines.

Nova Scotia

