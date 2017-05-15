The feminine side of bodybuilding: Ya...

The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key

There are 1 comment on the The News story from 20 hrs ago, titled The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth woman says determination, drive and willpower key. In it, The News reports that:

Now, after training hard and competing in eight events, this Yarmouth resident hopes to become the first bikini competitor from Nova Scotia to become an International Federation of Body Building pro. Her life took a new direction after healing from back surgery at 26. She joined the YMCA and started working out in the gym.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
LMLS

Surrey, Canada

#1 10 hrs ago
Very cool https://www.lowermainlandwebsites.com/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Apr 23 Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Apr 22 near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC