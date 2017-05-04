The fabric of Folk in Nova Scotia

22 hrs ago

In isolated rural pockets of Nova Scotia, the province's gifted wood carvers, small in number but prolific in output, are gassing up chainsaws, sharpening crooked knives and stocking up on house paint from the hardware store. "The only time I see other artists is once a year at the Lunenburg Folk Art Festival," said Barry Colpitts, 57, of East Ship Harbour Tangier, on Highway 7 on the province's eastern shore.

Nova Scotia

