Teenager airlifted from race track after motorcycle accident
A teenage male needed to be airlifted from a motocross track in Kings County, N.S., after a crash Saturday afternoon, police say. The session in Atlanta, near the community of Canning, was a test run before the main event on Sunday, Joyce said.
