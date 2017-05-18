Teenager airlifted from race track af...

Teenager airlifted from race track after motorcycle accident

A teenage male needed to be airlifted from a motocross track in Kings County, N.S., after a crash Saturday afternoon, police say. The session in Atlanta, near the community of Canning, was a test run before the main event on Sunday, Joyce said.

Nova Scotia

