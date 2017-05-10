Taylor Samson's DNA found on items se...

Taylor Samson's DNA found on items seized from Sandeson's apartment, murder trial hears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Taylor Samson 's DNA was found on items seized from William Sandeson 's apartment at 1210 Henry St. in Halifax and at his family farm in Lower Truro, N.S., a Nova Scotia Supreme Court heard Wednesday. Florence Celestin, a forensic specialist who works with the RCMP in Ontario, told the court that she has been in the forensic field since 2002, working on more than 740 cases and testifying at a dozen trials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Tue Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC