Taylor Samson's DNA found on items seized from Sandeson's apartment, murder trial hears
Taylor Samson 's DNA was found on items seized from William Sandeson 's apartment at 1210 Henry St. in Halifax and at his family farm in Lower Truro, N.S., a Nova Scotia Supreme Court heard Wednesday. Florence Celestin, a forensic specialist who works with the RCMP in Ontario, told the court that she has been in the forensic field since 2002, working on more than 740 cases and testifying at a dozen trials.
