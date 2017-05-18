Suspicious boat fire in Alder Point

Suspicious boat fire in Alder Point

On Feb. 21, the Cape Breton Regional Police were called to 366 Alder Point Road for a report of a suspicious boat fire. The boat is described as a 2014 39-foot fishing boat named "Josh & Tyler."

