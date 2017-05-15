Sunday morning fire destroys Albert B...

Sunday morning fire destroys Albert Bridge home

Read more: Cape Breton Post

Firefighters from the Albert Bridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 8:30 a.m. and remained on scene until 4:30 p.m. The Albert Bridge firefighters were assisted by the Bateson, Mira Road, Marion Bridge and Sydney River departments. Those living in the house were not at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

