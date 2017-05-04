Students experience history of North Nova Scotia Highlanders
Her family has donated some of her grandfather's mementos from the war to the North Nova Scotia Highlanders Regimental Museum and she was hoping to see them during a tour of the museum that was organized by Remembering Canada's Heroes. "It's an important piece of our Canadian history and our Canadian identity," the Grade 8 student at West Pictou Consolidated School said.
