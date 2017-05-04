Statue honouring Nova Scotia woman, who hid Allied airman from Nazi's, unveiled
Hundreds of people crowded into the small park in front of Wolfville's post office Friday afternoon for the unveiling of a bronze sculpture of Mona Parsons. The joy is almost too much to bear , the 2.4-metre sculpture's title, is lifted from a letter Parsons wrote to her father when the Netherlands was freed from Nazi occupation.
