Soldier faces sex assault, child porn charges after recording device found

In a news release Wednesday, the military says the investigation started when a hidden recording device was found in January in a home of another member of the Canadian army in the Washington, D.C. Cpl. Colin McGregor has also been charged with theft, interception, breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, transmission of an intimate image and possession of a device for surreptitious interception.

