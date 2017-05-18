Social media plays vital election role

Social media plays vital election role

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

It's no secret that political parties use social media in a big way during elections - whether it's to get their message across to the younger generation through flashy media posts, identify supporters, or monitor their popularity through likes and mentions. Increasingly, however, parties have been using "social" in a much broader way, to up their public image, dig up dirt on the competition, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... 4 hr Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... Wed Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Apr 23 Sister 10
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC