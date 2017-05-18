Social media plays vital election role
It's no secret that political parties use social media in a big way during elections - whether it's to get their message across to the younger generation through flashy media posts, identify supporters, or monitor their popularity through likes and mentions. Increasingly, however, parties have been using "social" in a much broader way, to up their public image, dig up dirt on the competition, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|4 hr
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|Wed
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC