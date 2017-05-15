Sisters fulfilling dream of riding horses across Canada stop in Digby
Two sisters horseback riding across Canada have arrived in Digby and will soon travel with their horses to Saint John on Digby's ferry. Sisters Katie and Jewel Keca, 23 and 18, had planned on making the trip just themselves but were joined last minute by older brother Joseph, 25, who bought a bike in Mahone Bay and will ride alongside them, capturing photos and videos of the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|Sun
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC