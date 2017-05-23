Shelburne County men charged with lobster theft and fraud that RCMP say totalled around $3 million
Three Shelburne County men are facing charges in what the RCMP are alleging to be a complex and sophisticated lobster theft and fraud operation totalling around $3 million. Facing charges at the conclusion of a 22-month investigation are Terry Dale Banks, 51, of Shag Harbour; Wayne Lawrence Banks, 69, of Shag Harbour, and Christopher Olen Malone, 51, of Port Clyde.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|19 hr
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC