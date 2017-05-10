Sentencing set for Glace Bay man

Sentencing set for Glace Bay man

George Stephen Costey, 25, will be sentenced on charges of break, enter and theft, unlawful entry, possession of stolen property and fraud . Several other offences were dismissed.

Nova Scotia

