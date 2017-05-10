Saskatchewan offers help to the provi...

Saskatchewan offers help to the provinces that are fighting spring floods

Read more: Cape Breton Post

Knowing first-hand the devastation flooding can cause, Saskatchewan has been quick to lend a helping hand to provinces in need this spring. Two workers from Saskatchewan and two more from Manitoba are in Ontario lending a helping hand while sandbag-filling machines have been sent to British Columbia.

Nova Scotia

