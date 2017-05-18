Safety measures needed at drowning si...

Safety measures needed at drowning site, Pictou County residents say

1 hr ago

Some Pictou County residents say safety measures should be put in place at the waterfalls where a 19-year-old drowned on Friday. Kale Mason was swimming with a group of people at Park Falls near Sutherlands River on Friday afternoon when he jumped into the water and did not resurface.

