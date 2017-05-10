Rubber-ducky race waters blamed for fish deaths on Valley river
Scores of fish have turned up dead in Nova Scotia's Gaspereau River in the last few days, and a charity rubber ducky race and the area's hydro turbine are taking the blame. Videos and photos shared by locals show dozens of dead gaspereau fish on the shore and floating down the Annapolis Valley river.
