Remembering Bennie Benoit: One of two Cape Bretoners killed in Westray
When Shirley Benoit first learned that her husband was trapped underground in the Westray Mine 25 years ago, she couldn't remember what he looked like. "I was married to him for 23 years but in my mind, I couldn't see his face - I could see the rest of him but not his face, " she recalled recently at her Glace Bay home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC