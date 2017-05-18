RCMP seeking public's assistance locating missing Kings County woman
The Kings District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 65-year-old Judith Medicraft of Greenwood, Kings County. Medicraft is described as 5-foot-2, slight build grey hair and a fair complexion.
