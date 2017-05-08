Push continues for Nova Scotia to cov...

Push continues for Nova Scotia to cover cancer medications taken at home

Yarmouth resident Derek Lesser says people diagnosed with cancer have enough to worry about without added stress and financial burden if you are treated with a pill at home, as opposed to chemotherapy or radiation in a hospital. Oral cancer medications are not covered by Nova Scotia's provincial health plan.

