Push continues for Nova Scotia to cover cancer medications taken at home
Yarmouth resident Derek Lesser says people diagnosed with cancer have enough to worry about without added stress and financial burden if you are treated with a pill at home, as opposed to chemotherapy or radiation in a hospital. Oral cancer medications are not covered by Nova Scotia's provincial health plan.
