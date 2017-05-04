Provincial party leaders debate healt...

Provincial party leaders debate health care on the campaign trail

As Nova Scotia's party leaders fanned out across the province Sunday, health care emerged as the top campaign issue. A rally on the downsizing of medical services in Cape Breton ignited debate among the leaders, with Premier Stephen McNeil defending the Liberal government's track record.

