Provincial party leaders debate health care on the campaign trail
As Nova Scotia's party leaders fanned out across the province Sunday, health care emerged as the top campaign issue. A rally on the downsizing of medical services in Cape Breton ignited debate among the leaders, with Premier Stephen McNeil defending the Liberal government's track record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|Fri
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC