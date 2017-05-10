Polls closing in Nova Scotia as provincial election wraps
Voting was extended by 30 minutes at a polling location in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River and by 15 minutes at a polling station in Halifax-Chebucto. The start of voting was delayed at those two sites due to information technology problems.
