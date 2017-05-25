Parties trade barbs as poll shows Nova Scotia race tightening in final days
Nova Scotia's party leaders were largely off the campaign trail ahead of Thursday night's debate, but the parties duelled by press release as a new poll suggested a tightening race. The NDP and Progressive Conservatives attacked the incumbent Liberals over health care, while the Liberals highlighted the Tory promise to ``cut taxes for big business to unprecedented rates.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|4 hr
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC