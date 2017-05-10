P.E.I. book nominated for award
A book exploring an obscure community of early settlers on P.E.I.'s north shore has been nominated for an Atlantic Canadian Publishers Association Award for Historical Writing. The book, entitled "New London: The Lost Dream" was announced recently at Alderney Landing Theatre in Dartmouth, N.S., as one of three historical works chosen for the category.
