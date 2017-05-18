OPINION: Let's shoot for better architecture

Bachelor of Architecture Degree from Nova Scotia Tech and so it is a time for reflection on how 50 years of architecture, planning and development has shaped the City of Halifax. Following, are some personal observations on the evolution of the city from the sixties when, while at Tech, with my Brownie Hawkeye, I recorded waterfront warehouses and tugboats in a working waterfront, to today, when we have a vibrant downtown and waterfront with a planning process which tries to keep up with development.

