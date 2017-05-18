OPINION: Let's shoot for better architecture
Bachelor of Architecture Degree from Nova Scotia Tech and so it is a time for reflection on how 50 years of architecture, planning and development has shaped the City of Halifax. Following, are some personal observations on the evolution of the city from the sixties when, while at Tech, with my Brownie Hawkeye, I recorded waterfront warehouses and tugboats in a working waterfront, to today, when we have a vibrant downtown and waterfront with a planning process which tries to keep up with development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|Fri
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC