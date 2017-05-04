Nova Scotia privacy commissioner investigates after school webcams streamed
Nova Scotia's privacy commissioner is investigating after images of students on surveillance cameras at a Cape Breton school were streamed on the Internet. Catherine Tully says a brief look at the website insecam.org suggests dozens of other webcams in the province are also streaming there.
