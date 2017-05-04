Nova Scotia NDP leader promises to reopen talks with province's teachers
In the first full weekend of campaigning, Nova Scotia's New Democrats took aim at the Liberal government's rocky track record with teachers. NDP leader Gary Burrill pledged to revoke a controversial bill that imposed a contract on the province's 9,300 public school teachers and reopen negotiations with the union.
