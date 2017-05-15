Nova Scotia man to fight for 'Grabher...

Nova Scotia man to fight for 'Grabher' licence plate in...

Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia man is going to court to try to have his last name - Grabher - reinstated on a personalized licence plate, arguing the removal violates his Charter rights despite at least one complaint that it is offensive to women.

