Nova Scotia man to fight for 'Grabher' licence plate in...

Lorne Grabher displays his personalized licence plate in Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday, March 24, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia man is going to court to try to have his last name - Grabher - reinstated on a personalized licence plate, arguing the removal violates his Charter rights despite at least one complaint that it is offensive to women.

