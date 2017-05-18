Nova Scotia gold en route for N.L. processing
Anaconda's CEO, Dustin Angelo, says the company is supplying rock to a partner - so it's a low risk opportunity that could have a long term payoff. The operators of the only gold mine in Atlantic Canada are now turning their attention to the mainland by bringing in gold ore from Nova Scotia to process at its mine site on the Baie Verte Peninsula.
