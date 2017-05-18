Nova Scotia gold en route for N.L. pr...

Nova Scotia gold en route for N.L. processing

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: CBC News

Anaconda's CEO, Dustin Angelo, says the company is supplying rock to a partner - so it's a low risk opportunity that could have a long term payoff. The operators of the only gold mine in Atlantic Canada are now turning their attention to the mainland by bringing in gold ore from Nova Scotia to process at its mine site on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... Wed Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... Wed LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
News Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo... May 5 300 Billion Debt eh 1
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Apr 26 Smokey 1
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Apr 23 Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Apr 22 near her riding eh 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC