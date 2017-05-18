No formal talks for 'energy transactions' with Nova Scotia, says Nalcor

Nalcor Energy says it has not yet engaged in formal discussions with Emera about moving energy between Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia, but says all options are being considered as construction on the Maritime Link and the Muskrat Falls project continues. "As project partners we have discussed potential ways to facilitate the movement of electricity between jurisdictions that would be of mutual benefit," a Nalcor spokesperson wrote in a statement to CBC News.

