New U.S. trade czar: Trump will be remembered as an all-time great president
A long congressional delay that held up his nomination ended last week, setting the stage for the launch of NAFTA negotiations. Now that Lighthizer is in place, he can work with Congress to set negotiating priorities before the U.S., Canada and Mexico start trade talks later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|Sun
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC