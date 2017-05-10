NDP to release election platform two ...

NDP to release election platform two weeks ahead of provincial vote

8 hrs ago

The Progressive Conservatives released their platform last week, with $168.9 million in spending commitments and a pledge to balance budgets over four years. Tory leader Jamie Baillie is continuing his campaign in Cape Breton today, while Premier Stephen McNeil planned to stick close to Halifax with stops in Eastern Passage, Upper Tantallon and Fall River.

Nova Scotia

