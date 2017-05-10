N.S. schools see average 1,100 threats or acts of 'physical violence' monthly

Students commit or threaten some form of physical violence an average of about 1,100 times a month at Nova Scotia's schools, prompting teachers to call for more support staff and a clearer discipline process. The data, obtained through freedom of information legislation, includes reported incidents at 400 schools, using the province's definition of violence as "using force, gesturing, or inciting others to use force to injure a member of the school community."

