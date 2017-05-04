N.S. premier defends reinstatement of...

N.S. premier defends reinstatement of top aide who assaulted woman:

For the second time in four days, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was forced off message Thursday to defend himself from attacks on gender-related issues. At a campaign stop in Halifax, McNeil said Liberal communications director Kyley Harris deserved "a second chance" after being handed a conditional discharge for striking a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014.

