N.S. premier defends reinstatement of top aide who assaulted woman:...
For the second time in four days, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil was forced off message Thursday to defend himself from attacks on gender-related issues. At a campaign stop in Halifax, McNeil said Liberal communications director Kyley Harris deserved "a second chance" after being handed a conditional discharge for striking a woman in the face during a domestic argument on May 9, 2014.
