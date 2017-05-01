N.S. political leaders to tour breweries, companies in election campaign
Nova Scotia's political leaders will fan out across the Halifax area today, visiting breweries and an audio visual company as they campaign ahead of the election on May 30. Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is expected to start the day with an announcement at the exhibit and display company, Beaumont and Co., in Dartmouth. Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie is making an announcement at the audio visual company Advanced Systems in Halifax, before heading to Amherst to campaign with candidate Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC