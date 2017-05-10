N.S. political leaders to square off, pitch platforms in televised debate
Nova Scotia's political leaders will square off today in the last debate before voters go to the polls next week. Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill are taking part in the roundtable debate at Saint Mary's University in Halifax tomorrow.
