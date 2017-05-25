Murder trial stayed after Crown's key witness 'significantly' changes story
The second-degree murder trial for Damarqus Shane Beals has been stayed after the Crown's key witness changed his story. According to the Crown, the witness offered information to police and during the preliminary hearing that was different than information given during a meeting with the Crown last week.
